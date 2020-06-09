All apartments in The Colony
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

6029 McAfee Dr.

6029 Mcafee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6029 Mcafee Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6029 McAfee Dr. Available 08/09/19 Cute 2 Bedroom Duplex in The Colony!! - Spacious 2 bedroom half duplex, features tall ceilings in living area, eat in kitchen, updated cabinets and counter tops. Big master bedroom with walk in closet, bathroom has dual sinks and garden tub, and extra storage shelves. Open side patio, fully fenced yard and storage shed, covered front porch. 2 Parking spaces in back of home accessible through alley. Washer-Dryer included. Small cats and dogs are acceptable.

(RLNE3498729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 McAfee Dr. have any available units?
6029 McAfee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6029 McAfee Dr. have?
Some of 6029 McAfee Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 McAfee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6029 McAfee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 McAfee Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6029 McAfee Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6029 McAfee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6029 McAfee Dr. offers parking.
Does 6029 McAfee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6029 McAfee Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 McAfee Dr. have a pool?
No, 6029 McAfee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6029 McAfee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6029 McAfee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 McAfee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 McAfee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

