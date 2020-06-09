Amenities

6029 McAfee Dr. Available 08/09/19 Cute 2 Bedroom Duplex in The Colony!! - Spacious 2 bedroom half duplex, features tall ceilings in living area, eat in kitchen, updated cabinets and counter tops. Big master bedroom with walk in closet, bathroom has dual sinks and garden tub, and extra storage shelves. Open side patio, fully fenced yard and storage shed, covered front porch. 2 Parking spaces in back of home accessible through alley. Washer-Dryer included. Small cats and dogs are acceptable.



