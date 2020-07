Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Full Furnished 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in a great location off of 121. This home has a great floor plan that is move-in ready. It has 2 great living areas, and a perfect loft upstairs for a home office. It has a very spacious master bedroom and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. This townhouse is a short walk from the community pool. Location is in a perfect area close to shops and restaurants.



Please submit TREC application and $75 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age.