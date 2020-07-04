5956 Lost Valley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Over 1600+ sq ft in this beautiful 2 Bed-2.5 Bath 2 story twnhome in great location,2 car garage. Enjoy the convenience of home office in the dedicated quiet study..Nestled on park-like grounds with beautiful community pool.Townhome plan with no neighbors above or below.Separate utility and 2 car garage.Rear patio area,bring your furry friend.Large kitchen and breakfast room with stone counters,fridge,open to airy and bright living area.Tile flooring on first floor with half bath.Opportunity to live in great community with convenient access to 121,Dallas N. Tollway, Nebraska Furniture,and 5 minutes to Toyota new headquarters location. Enjoy some of the newest,coolest restaurants close by.Washer and dryer also.