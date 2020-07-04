All apartments in The Colony
5956 Lost Valley Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:20 PM

5956 Lost Valley Drive

5956 Lost Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5956 Lost Valley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Over 1600+ sq ft in this beautiful 2 Bed-2.5 Bath 2 story twnhome in great location,2 car garage. Enjoy the convenience of home office in the dedicated quiet study..Nestled on park-like grounds with beautiful community pool.Townhome plan with no neighbors above or below.Separate utility and 2 car garage.Rear patio area,bring your furry friend.Large kitchen and breakfast room with stone counters,fridge,open to airy and bright living area.Tile flooring on first floor with half bath.Opportunity to live in great community with convenient access to 121,Dallas N. Tollway, Nebraska Furniture,and 5 minutes to Toyota new headquarters location. Enjoy some of the newest,coolest restaurants close by.Washer and dryer also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5956 Lost Valley Drive have any available units?
5956 Lost Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5956 Lost Valley Drive have?
Some of 5956 Lost Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5956 Lost Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5956 Lost Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5956 Lost Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5956 Lost Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5956 Lost Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5956 Lost Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5956 Lost Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5956 Lost Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5956 Lost Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5956 Lost Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 5956 Lost Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5956 Lost Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5956 Lost Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5956 Lost Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

