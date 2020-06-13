5952 Snow Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Clean and Bright 1 Story in Cascades At The Legend Community. Open Floor plan with large granite counter top island overlooking large living area. Large walk-in pantry and wood laminate flooring with decorative designer lighting. Master Suite is separated from the other bedrooms features large walk-in closet, double vessel sinks. Separate dinning area can be used as 2nd living area or office area. Very well cared and the most updated floor plan. Enjoy the community plan and play ground. Few minutes away from TX 121 and Dallas Toll Way. Stainless steel double door Refrigerator is included!! Totally move in ready!!