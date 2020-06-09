5909 Lost Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous Cascades At The Legends townhouse is ready to become your new home. Beautiful walk up welcomes you home! Warm neutrals will blend seamlessly with your decor. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, as well as warm granite and black appliances, including a smooth top stove. Separate utility room is upstairs with the bedrooms ~ so convenient! Covered back patio is perfect for some container plants ~ your own private haven to enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine. Enjoy the security and convenience of having an attached 2 car garage. Easy access to 121, and near Nebraska Furniture Mart.