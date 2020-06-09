All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5909 Lost Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5909 Lost Valley Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 6:46 AM

5909 Lost Valley Drive

5909 Lost Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5909 Lost Valley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous Cascades At The Legends townhouse is ready to become your new home. Beautiful walk up welcomes you home! Warm neutrals will blend seamlessly with your decor. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, as well as warm granite and black appliances, including a smooth top stove. Separate utility room is upstairs with the bedrooms ~ so convenient! Covered back patio is perfect for some container plants ~ your own private haven to enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine. Enjoy the security and convenience of having an attached 2 car garage. Easy access to 121, and near Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Lost Valley Drive have any available units?
5909 Lost Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Lost Valley Drive have?
Some of 5909 Lost Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Lost Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Lost Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Lost Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5909 Lost Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5909 Lost Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5909 Lost Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5909 Lost Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Lost Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Lost Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5909 Lost Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Lost Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5909 Lost Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Lost Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 Lost Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District