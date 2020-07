Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Downstairs features a spacious living room with BRAND NEW wood laminate floors, open kitchen (refrigerator included!) with Corian counters, and a breakfast area overlooking the back yard and patio. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms + laundry room (washer-dryer included!). Master bedroom with ensuite bath with double sinks. The fenced-in back yard with covered patio. 2 car attached garage. Located in The Colony and designated in the Lewisville ISD. Near Stonebriar Mall, Shops @ Legacy