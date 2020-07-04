All apartments in The Colony
5859 Clearwater Court

5859 Clearwater Court · No Longer Available
Location

5859 Clearwater Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Whether a young professional or a family looking for a home, this is the perfect spot for you! Conveniently located in the rapidly growing area of The Colony, this updated and beautiful townhome is across freeway 121 from Nebraska Furniture Mart plus plenty of dining and retail. Comes furnished with a built-in microwave, double-oven, fridge, and clothes washer-dryer. Enter the home into it's open floorplan with a modern concrete flooring display and granite countertops. Upstairs contains private master bedroom with bath, utility room, secondary living, and two guest bedrooms with full bath. Quaint backyard is great for grilling or enjoying a peaceful afternoon under its covered patio. Lease it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5859 Clearwater Court have any available units?
5859 Clearwater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5859 Clearwater Court have?
Some of 5859 Clearwater Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5859 Clearwater Court currently offering any rent specials?
5859 Clearwater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5859 Clearwater Court pet-friendly?
No, 5859 Clearwater Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5859 Clearwater Court offer parking?
Yes, 5859 Clearwater Court offers parking.
Does 5859 Clearwater Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5859 Clearwater Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5859 Clearwater Court have a pool?
No, 5859 Clearwater Court does not have a pool.
Does 5859 Clearwater Court have accessible units?
No, 5859 Clearwater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5859 Clearwater Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5859 Clearwater Court has units with dishwashers.

