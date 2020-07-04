5859 Clearwater Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Whether a young professional or a family looking for a home, this is the perfect spot for you! Conveniently located in the rapidly growing area of The Colony, this updated and beautiful townhome is across freeway 121 from Nebraska Furniture Mart plus plenty of dining and retail. Comes furnished with a built-in microwave, double-oven, fridge, and clothes washer-dryer. Enter the home into it's open floorplan with a modern concrete flooring display and granite countertops. Upstairs contains private master bedroom with bath, utility room, secondary living, and two guest bedrooms with full bath. Quaint backyard is great for grilling or enjoying a peaceful afternoon under its covered patio. Lease it before it's gone!