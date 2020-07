Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Outstanding Townhome in Prime Location, This 2 bed townhome with 2.5 baths in The Colony off Highway 121. Close to entertaining and shopping! Upgraded with SS appliances, refrigerator, washer-dryer (upstairs) remain. Large 2 beds and 2 baths up with a built-in desk. Half bath downstairs. Nice covered patio and small fenced in backyard. Large two car garage. Close to the community pool. HOA maintains front yard. Owner prefers no pets.