5853 Pinebrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Wonderful wide-plank hardwood floors greet you as soon as you walk in the front door and continue through the living room, dining room, and oversized family room that is open to the kitchen. Huge kitchen with so much counter space and so many cabinets has a great breakfast bar and island with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This home is spotless, light, bright and neutral and truly in move-in ready condition. Roof, gutters, and screens just replaced in June 2019. HOA has a community pool and mows the front & side lawn and mulches. Tenant pays HOA fees. Master suite up has its own private bath, a HUGE walk in closet and with two other brs, a 2nd bath and a large game room. Cov'd patio out back.