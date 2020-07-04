All apartments in The Colony
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:31 PM

5853 Pinebrook Drive

5853 Pinebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5853 Pinebrook Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful wide-plank hardwood floors greet you as soon as you walk in the front door and continue through the living room, dining room, and oversized family room that is open to the kitchen. Huge kitchen with so much counter space and so many cabinets has a great breakfast bar and island with granite countertops and stainless appliances. This home is spotless, light, bright and neutral and truly in move-in ready condition. Roof, gutters, and screens just replaced in June 2019. HOA has a community pool and mows the front & side lawn and mulches. Tenant pays HOA fees. Master suite up has its own private bath, a HUGE walk in closet and with two other brs, a 2nd bath and a large game room. Cov'd patio out back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5853 Pinebrook Drive have any available units?
5853 Pinebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5853 Pinebrook Drive have?
Some of 5853 Pinebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5853 Pinebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5853 Pinebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5853 Pinebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5853 Pinebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5853 Pinebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5853 Pinebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 5853 Pinebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5853 Pinebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5853 Pinebrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5853 Pinebrook Drive has a pool.
Does 5853 Pinebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5853 Pinebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5853 Pinebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5853 Pinebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

