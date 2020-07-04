All apartments in The Colony
5833 Southmoor Lane
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:26 AM

5833 Southmoor Lane

5833 Southmoor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5833 Southmoor Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEING UPDATED WITH NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS APPROX 4-12. Absolutely fantastic floorplan with welcoming entry, dining room, huge kitchen open to family room and breakfast area. Big skylight in kitchen offers plenty of natural light. Family room offers gas fireplace and wall of windows with views to landscaped, fenced backyard. Large private master suite, separate shower and relaxing tub, great closet. You'll love the separate office (or 4th bedroom), and two additional bedrooms on the other side of the house. Generous laundry room. Garage includes workbench. Nicely fenced backyard. Alley access to garage. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Southmoor Lane have any available units?
5833 Southmoor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 Southmoor Lane have?
Some of 5833 Southmoor Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Southmoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Southmoor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Southmoor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5833 Southmoor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5833 Southmoor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Southmoor Lane offers parking.
Does 5833 Southmoor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 Southmoor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Southmoor Lane have a pool?
No, 5833 Southmoor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Southmoor Lane have accessible units?
No, 5833 Southmoor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Southmoor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Southmoor Lane has units with dishwashers.

