5833 Southmoor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEING UPDATED WITH NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS APPROX 4-12. Absolutely fantastic floorplan with welcoming entry, dining room, huge kitchen open to family room and breakfast area. Big skylight in kitchen offers plenty of natural light. Family room offers gas fireplace and wall of windows with views to landscaped, fenced backyard. Large private master suite, separate shower and relaxing tub, great closet. You'll love the separate office (or 4th bedroom), and two additional bedrooms on the other side of the house. Generous laundry room. Garage includes workbench. Nicely fenced backyard. Alley access to garage. HURRY!