Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5831 Bentley Lane

5831 Bentley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5831 Bentley Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
The ownership pride and love for this house is apparent, every inch is upgraded. As you walk in the door, you are greeted with a bright view of catwalk overlooking the foyer and the formal area. Roomy set up of the living room and beautiful stone fireplace as a focal point. To your left is your completely renovated kitchen with quartz tops, SS appliances. Giant sized master bedroom with fireplace and built-ins, a closet to match. upgrades include: Real nail down hard wood throughout the house, Custom Steam shower, custom cabs, bathrooms, fence, patio... see upgrade list. guestroom down with bath. Roof 2018, both AC and furnace 2016 - move in worry free! Minutes from Toyota, DNT, 121, 35, GB Ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5831 Bentley Lane have any available units?
5831 Bentley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5831 Bentley Lane have?
Some of 5831 Bentley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 Bentley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5831 Bentley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 Bentley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5831 Bentley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5831 Bentley Lane offer parking?
No, 5831 Bentley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5831 Bentley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5831 Bentley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 Bentley Lane have a pool?
No, 5831 Bentley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5831 Bentley Lane have accessible units?
No, 5831 Bentley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 Bentley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5831 Bentley Lane has units with dishwashers.

