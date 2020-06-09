5831 Bentley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

The ownership pride and love for this house is apparent, every inch is upgraded. As you walk in the door, you are greeted with a bright view of catwalk overlooking the foyer and the formal area. Roomy set up of the living room and beautiful stone fireplace as a focal point. To your left is your completely renovated kitchen with quartz tops, SS appliances. Giant sized master bedroom with fireplace and built-ins, a closet to match. upgrades include: Real nail down hard wood throughout the house, Custom Steam shower, custom cabs, bathrooms, fence, patio... see upgrade list. guestroom down with bath. Roof 2018, both AC and furnace 2016 - move in worry free! Minutes from Toyota, DNT, 121, 35, GB Ideal location!