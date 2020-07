Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful one story 3 bed + study and 2bath in the LEGENDS community in The Colony. This easy flow open and versatile floorplan has laminate wood flooring, plantation shutters. and upgraded Lightings. Spacious open kitchen with granite counter tops and tiled backsplash! Custom upgrades like built in living room shelving and two fireplaces. Covered patio with patio TV . Walk to community pool, park and jogging Trail.