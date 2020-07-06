All apartments in The Colony
5813 Stone Mountain Road

5813 Stone Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

5813 Stone Mountain Road, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! AT 121 AND DALLAS NORTH TOLLWAY ACROSS FROM FURNITURE MART AND NEAR TONS OF SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!!! READY FOR MOVE-IN! LAWN MAINTENANCE PROVIDED! Open floorplan one story! Kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinets. Master bath with double sinks, bonus make-up vanity, separate shower and tub. Large walk in closet in master. Split bedrooms and a large study with double doors. Fenced backyard with open patio. Neighborhood pool just a few doors down! NO SMOKING NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 Stone Mountain Road have any available units?
5813 Stone Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 Stone Mountain Road have?
Some of 5813 Stone Mountain Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 Stone Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Stone Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Stone Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 5813 Stone Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5813 Stone Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 5813 Stone Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 5813 Stone Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Stone Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Stone Mountain Road have a pool?
Yes, 5813 Stone Mountain Road has a pool.
Does 5813 Stone Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 5813 Stone Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Stone Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 Stone Mountain Road has units with dishwashers.

