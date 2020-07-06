5813 Stone Mountain Road

Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! AT 121 AND DALLAS NORTH TOLLWAY ACROSS FROM FURNITURE MART AND NEAR TONS OF SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!!! READY FOR MOVE-IN! LAWN MAINTENANCE PROVIDED! Open floorplan one story! Kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinets. Master bath with double sinks, bonus make-up vanity, separate shower and tub. Large walk in closet in master. Split bedrooms and a large study with double doors. Fenced backyard with open patio. Neighborhood pool just a few doors down! NO SMOKING NO PETS.