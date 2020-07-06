5813 Stone Mountain Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! AT 121 AND DALLAS NORTH TOLLWAY ACROSS FROM FURNITURE MART AND NEAR TONS OF SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!!! READY FOR MOVE-IN! LAWN MAINTENANCE PROVIDED! Open floorplan one story! Kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinets. Master bath with double sinks, bonus make-up vanity, separate shower and tub. Large walk in closet in master. Split bedrooms and a large study with double doors. Fenced backyard with open patio. Neighborhood pool just a few doors down! NO SMOKING NO PETS.