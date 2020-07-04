5812 Stone Mountain Road

**Charming**townhome in Cascades with open and inviting floor plan*Large family room with dining area offers recently installed wood flooring*spacious kitchen with granite counters*Breakfast bar and beautiful wood cabinets*room for small eat in table if needed*Covered patio with room to entertain and storage*2 master bedrs with en suite bathrooms and plenty of closet space*Great Location*close to restaurants and shopping*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
