5812 Clearwater Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:34 AM

5812 Clearwater Drive

5812 Clearwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5812 Clearwater Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available May 1, 2019, Can push to May 15th at the latest....Mint Condition: 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath, 2-Car Garage Town Home. Ceramic Tile In the Entry, Kitchen & Baths. Kitchen has Abundant Storage Space & Black Appliances. All Bedrooms on 2nd floor with Laundry Room. Covered Patio Has Room For a Grill & Overlooks the Large Private Back Yard. Gorgeous Brick & Stone Facade. Alarm & Sprinkler System! Community Pool With Club House & Greenbelt Areas. Fridge, Washer and Dryer Included. HOA Maintains Front Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

