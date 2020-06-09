5812 Clearwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available May 1, 2019, Can push to May 15th at the latest....Mint Condition: 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath, 2-Car Garage Town Home. Ceramic Tile In the Entry, Kitchen & Baths. Kitchen has Abundant Storage Space & Black Appliances. All Bedrooms on 2nd floor with Laundry Room. Covered Patio Has Room For a Grill & Overlooks the Large Private Back Yard. Gorgeous Brick & Stone Facade. Alarm & Sprinkler System! Community Pool With Club House & Greenbelt Areas. Fridge, Washer and Dryer Included. HOA Maintains Front Yard.