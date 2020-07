5804 Sycamore Bend

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME PLUS GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS!

HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BIG WALK IN CLOSET. HIS AND HER SINKS. LARGE TUB

VAULTED CEILINGS

TILE FLOOR IN KITCHEN

BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT

NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT

CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT

GAS FIRE PLACE

SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GAS RANGE

LAUNDRY ROOM

2 CAR GARAGE

LOCATION

CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, LIBRARY, TOLLWAY THERE ARE 2 COMMUNITY POOLS. ONE POOL AND ONE responsible POOL THAT OVER LOOKS LAKE LEWISVILLE. HOUSE IS YARDS FROM STEWART PENINSULA GOLF COURSE AND BOAT LAUNCH. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! FEEL FREE TO EMAIL OR CALL WITH MORE DETAILS. HOUSE IS NOW AVAILABLE!