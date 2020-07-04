5804 Poole Drive

Welcome home. Open and bright 4 bedroom Home in The Colony on a beautiful street. Close to Toyota and Nebraska Furniture Mart and excellent schools. Cozy up to your warm fireplace or relax in the backyard under the covered patio. The master bedroom and bath are a delight. Solar screens on front of home and oversized garage make this home a delight.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
