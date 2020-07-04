All apartments in The Colony
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM

5804 Poole Drive

5804 Poole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5804 Poole Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home. Open and bright 4 bedroom Home in The Colony on a beautiful street. Close to Toyota and Nebraska Furniture Mart and excellent schools. Cozy up to your warm fireplace or relax in the backyard under the covered patio. The master bedroom and bath are a delight. Solar screens on front of home and oversized garage make this home a delight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Poole Drive have any available units?
5804 Poole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 Poole Drive have?
Some of 5804 Poole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Poole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Poole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Poole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5804 Poole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5804 Poole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Poole Drive offers parking.
Does 5804 Poole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Poole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Poole Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5804 Poole Drive has a pool.
Does 5804 Poole Drive have accessible units?
No, 5804 Poole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Poole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 Poole Drive has units with dishwashers.

