5801 Pinebrook Drive

Air Conditioned Game Room has Poker Table, Foosball, Air Hockey, and Board Games, Bocce, Super Nintendo and more, 4 Queen Beds, 1 Double, 2 Queen Sofa Sleepers, 5 Smart TV's with Netflix and Cable, 5 Burner Grill, Well-maintained home, Large dining table, comfy couches for relaxing. Huge kitchen equipped with dining set and loads of cooking tools, Bathrooms are stocked. Fast Internet, coffee bar, Off street parking, community pool, 5 minutes to The Star and Legacy West for entertainment.

Short term rentals available 6 month $2600 per mo. 3 Month $2800 per mo. 1 Month $3400 per mo.