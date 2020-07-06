All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 26 2020

5801 Pinebrook Drive

5801 Pinebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Pinebrook Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
bocce court
coffee bar
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Air Conditioned Game Room has Poker Table, Foosball, Air Hockey, and Board Games, Bocce, Super Nintendo and more, 4 Queen Beds, 1 Double, 2 Queen Sofa Sleepers, 5 Smart TV's with Netflix and Cable, 5 Burner Grill, Well-maintained home, Large dining table, comfy couches for relaxing. Huge kitchen equipped with dining set and loads of cooking tools, Bathrooms are stocked. Fast Internet, coffee bar, Off street parking, community pool, 5 minutes to The Star and Legacy West for entertainment.
Short term rentals available 6 month $2600 per mo. 3 Month $2800 per mo. 1 Month $3400 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Pinebrook Drive have any available units?
5801 Pinebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Pinebrook Drive have?
Some of 5801 Pinebrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Pinebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Pinebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Pinebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Pinebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5801 Pinebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Pinebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 5801 Pinebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Pinebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Pinebrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5801 Pinebrook Drive has a pool.
Does 5801 Pinebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5801 Pinebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Pinebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Pinebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

