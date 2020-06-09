All apartments in The Colony
5773 Crestwood Lane

5773 Crestwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5773 Crestwood Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS traditional 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home for lease in The Legends. This home BACKS TO A BEAUTIFUL PARK and pool AND features the master bedroom UPSTAIRS- perfect for family time with the game room upstairs, also! Large family room opens to a beautiful, spacious kitchen, front formal living room can easily double as an office! The dining room is exquisite and has lots light, extra-large laundry room has a window and tons of space. This open floor plan has numerous upgrades including wood-look flooring downstairs and on stairs. Great school district and a lovely neighborhood - WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5773 Crestwood Lane have any available units?
5773 Crestwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5773 Crestwood Lane have?
Some of 5773 Crestwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5773 Crestwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5773 Crestwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5773 Crestwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5773 Crestwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5773 Crestwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5773 Crestwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5773 Crestwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5773 Crestwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5773 Crestwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5773 Crestwood Lane has a pool.
Does 5773 Crestwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5773 Crestwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5773 Crestwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5773 Crestwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

