5773 Crestwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

GORGEOUS traditional 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home for lease in The Legends. This home BACKS TO A BEAUTIFUL PARK and pool AND features the master bedroom UPSTAIRS- perfect for family time with the game room upstairs, also! Large family room opens to a beautiful, spacious kitchen, front formal living room can easily double as an office! The dining room is exquisite and has lots light, extra-large laundry room has a window and tons of space. This open floor plan has numerous upgrades including wood-look flooring downstairs and on stairs. Great school district and a lovely neighborhood - WON'T LAST!