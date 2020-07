Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill

Location, location!!! This beautiful, well maintained house located in desirable Legends Subdivision. Minutes to Hwy 121, Dallas Tollway, Toyota Headquarter, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Hawaii Fall Water Park. Numerous restaurants & shopping. Tiles and laminate-hardwood floors all through out. Lewisville ISD. HOA included playground, swimming pool, picnic area. . You would absolutely fall in love with this house !!! Tenant is still occupying the home.