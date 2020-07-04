This is a beautiful well maintained ideally located in the heart of the Legends Community. This home is walking distance to the pool and the park. The home has four bedrooms 2 full baths freshly painted within the past year. A quiet neighborhood with many long term residence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5732 Woodmoss Lane have any available units?
5732 Woodmoss Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 Woodmoss Lane have?
Some of 5732 Woodmoss Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 Woodmoss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Woodmoss Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.