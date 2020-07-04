All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 25 2019

5732 Woodmoss Lane

5732 Woodmoss Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5732 Woodmoss Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a beautiful well maintained ideally located in the heart of the Legends Community. This home is walking distance to the pool and the park. The home has four bedrooms 2 full baths freshly painted within the past year. A quiet neighborhood with many long term residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 Woodmoss Lane have any available units?
5732 Woodmoss Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 Woodmoss Lane have?
Some of 5732 Woodmoss Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 Woodmoss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Woodmoss Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 Woodmoss Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5732 Woodmoss Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5732 Woodmoss Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5732 Woodmoss Lane offers parking.
Does 5732 Woodmoss Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5732 Woodmoss Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 Woodmoss Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5732 Woodmoss Lane has a pool.
Does 5732 Woodmoss Lane have accessible units?
No, 5732 Woodmoss Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 Woodmoss Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 Woodmoss Lane has units with dishwashers.

