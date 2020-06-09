5716 Phelps Street

Amenities

Gorgeous home ready to move in. COMPLETELY Renovated! 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with wood floors in the living space and master. New carpet in 2nd bedroom. New HVAC, roof, windows, and blinds!! BEAUTIFUL kitchen! Black stainless appliances, soft close cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar seating space. Complete bathroom renovation and upgrades. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Large backyard with a covered patio. Great location! Close to Legacy Park and Toyota. 24-month lease preferred.

(French Door Duel ice refrigerator, steam washer, and dryer included)