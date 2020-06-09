All apartments in The Colony
Location

5716 Phelps Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home ready to move in. COMPLETELY Renovated! 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with wood floors in the living space and master. New carpet in 2nd bedroom. New HVAC, roof, windows, and blinds!! BEAUTIFUL kitchen! Black stainless appliances, soft close cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar seating space. Complete bathroom renovation and upgrades. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Large backyard with a covered patio. Great location! Close to Legacy Park and Toyota. 24-month lease preferred.
(French Door Duel ice refrigerator, steam washer, and dryer included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Phelps Street have any available units?
5716 Phelps Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 Phelps Street have?
Some of 5716 Phelps Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Phelps Street currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Phelps Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Phelps Street pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Phelps Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5716 Phelps Street offer parking?
No, 5716 Phelps Street does not offer parking.
Does 5716 Phelps Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5716 Phelps Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Phelps Street have a pool?
No, 5716 Phelps Street does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Phelps Street have accessible units?
No, 5716 Phelps Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Phelps Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 Phelps Street has units with dishwashers.

