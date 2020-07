Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living area home ideally located right in The Colony, situated in a great established neighborhood that is close to everything North Texas has to offer. No room was left untouched, updates throughout the house include no carpet in the home, SS appliances and fresh paint. The home has window coverings throughout, back entry 2 car garage and bright and open kitchen and living areas!