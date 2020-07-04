All apartments in The Colony
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:43 AM

5701 Squires Dr

5701 Squires Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5701 Squires Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5701 Squires Dr, The Colony TX 75056 - Property Id: 143451

Across street from park, Granite Kitchen and bath counter tops. Very New appliances, New AC. Formal living and dining room in addition to family room. Low maintenance faux floors thoughout. Updated full tile bathrooms. Nice Wood fence, landscaped yard and beautiful trees. Underground sprinkler system keeps yard looking great. Rear entry 2 car garage and parking. Fantastic SS kitchen. Large front porch and rear patio. Everyone loves this house. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer packages available for additional amount
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Squires Dr have any available units?
5701 Squires Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Squires Dr have?
Some of 5701 Squires Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Squires Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Squires Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Squires Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 Squires Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5701 Squires Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5701 Squires Dr offers parking.
Does 5701 Squires Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5701 Squires Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Squires Dr have a pool?
No, 5701 Squires Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5701 Squires Dr have accessible units?
No, 5701 Squires Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Squires Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 Squires Dr has units with dishwashers.

