Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

5701 Squires Dr, The Colony TX 75056 - Property Id: 143451



Across street from park, Granite Kitchen and bath counter tops. Very New appliances, New AC. Formal living and dining room in addition to family room. Low maintenance faux floors thoughout. Updated full tile bathrooms. Nice Wood fence, landscaped yard and beautiful trees. Underground sprinkler system keeps yard looking great. Rear entry 2 car garage and parking. Fantastic SS kitchen. Large front porch and rear patio. Everyone loves this house. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer packages available for additional amount

