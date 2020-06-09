All apartments in The Colony
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:38 AM

5664 Perrin Street

5664 Perrin Street · No Longer Available
Location

5664 Perrin Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice sized family room with wood burning fireplace that opens to the large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage.Large fenced back yard with open patio.pet only allowance one small pet. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. cleaser or leaser broker to verify all information included schools and dimensions. Listing broker and brokerage are not responsible for inaccuracies. leasers need to verify all information, please provide copy of driver license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5664 Perrin Street have any available units?
5664 Perrin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5664 Perrin Street have?
Some of 5664 Perrin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5664 Perrin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5664 Perrin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5664 Perrin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5664 Perrin Street is pet friendly.
Does 5664 Perrin Street offer parking?
Yes, 5664 Perrin Street offers parking.
Does 5664 Perrin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5664 Perrin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5664 Perrin Street have a pool?
No, 5664 Perrin Street does not have a pool.
Does 5664 Perrin Street have accessible units?
No, 5664 Perrin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5664 Perrin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5664 Perrin Street has units with dishwashers.

