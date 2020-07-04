5657 Westwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home with Open Floor plan that offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage with Large Kitchen open to dining and Living room. Spacious Master bedroom has large walk in closet, soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. New wood like flooring and fresh paint through out the home. Established and quiet neighborhood. Nice front Patio and Fenced backyard for kids to play and relax.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - 5 minutes from business corporations like Toyota HQ, JC Penny, Frito Lay, Ericsson, YUM, Bank of America. Quick drive to The shops at Legacy and Legacy West. Close proximity to schools, shopping and Walmart. Easy access to HWY-121 and DNT.