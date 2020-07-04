All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5657 Westwood Lane

5657 Westwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5657 Westwood Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautiful Home with Open Floor plan that offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage with Large Kitchen open to dining and Living room. Spacious Master bedroom has large walk in closet, soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. New wood like flooring and fresh paint through out the home. Established and quiet neighborhood. Nice front Patio and Fenced backyard for kids to play and relax.
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - 5 minutes from business corporations like Toyota HQ, JC Penny, Frito Lay, Ericsson, YUM, Bank of America. Quick drive to The shops at Legacy and Legacy West. Close proximity to schools, shopping and Walmart. Easy access to HWY-121 and DNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 Westwood Lane have any available units?
5657 Westwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5657 Westwood Lane have?
Some of 5657 Westwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5657 Westwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Westwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 Westwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5657 Westwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5657 Westwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5657 Westwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5657 Westwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 Westwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 Westwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5657 Westwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5657 Westwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5657 Westwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 Westwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5657 Westwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

