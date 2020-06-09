5632 Powers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Only minutes from Lewisville Lake! Warm and inviting and ready for you! You will love the open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens to the family room so you never miss any of the fun. Nice size master bedroom with a 5 x 7 walk in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are split from the master. Pretty trees and landscape in front and covered and open patio in back. Lewisville Schools. Between Sam Rayburn Tollway or 121, Dallas North Tollway, I35E and 380. Easy access to DFW airport or Love Field.