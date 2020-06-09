All apartments in The Colony
5632 Powers Street

5632 Powers Street · No Longer Available
The Colony
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

5632 Powers Street, The Colony, TX 75056

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
oven
Only minutes from Lewisville Lake! Warm and inviting and ready for you! You will love the open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens to the family room so you never miss any of the fun. Nice size master bedroom with a 5 x 7 walk in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are split from the master. Pretty trees and landscape in front and covered and open patio in back. Lewisville Schools. Between Sam Rayburn Tollway or 121, Dallas North Tollway, I35E and 380. Easy access to DFW airport or Love Field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 Powers Street have any available units?
5632 Powers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5632 Powers Street have?
Some of 5632 Powers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Powers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 5632 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5632 Powers Street offer parking?
Yes, 5632 Powers Street offers parking.
Does 5632 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5632 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 5632 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 5632 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 5632 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5632 Powers Street does not have units with dishwashers.

