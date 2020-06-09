5630 Westwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Three car garage! Impeccably clean, highly desirable open concept floor plan featuring chef style kitchen with ample counters and cabinets, breakfast bar, large pantry and eat in dining area that is all open to the large living area with vaulted ceilings and bright sunny windows. Formal dining area at the front of the home just off the kitchen, and formal living area would make a great office or play area. Mother in law suite down with private full bath. Upstairs features large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Master suite with sitting area and romantic fire place, private bath with separate shower and bubbly tub and incredible walk in closet. Low maintenance back yard.