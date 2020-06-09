All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5630 Westwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5630 Westwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5630 Westwood Lane

5630 Westwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5630 Westwood Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Three car garage! Impeccably clean, highly desirable open concept floor plan featuring chef style kitchen with ample counters and cabinets, breakfast bar, large pantry and eat in dining area that is all open to the large living area with vaulted ceilings and bright sunny windows. Formal dining area at the front of the home just off the kitchen, and formal living area would make a great office or play area. Mother in law suite down with private full bath. Upstairs features large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Master suite with sitting area and romantic fire place, private bath with separate shower and bubbly tub and incredible walk in closet. Low maintenance back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Westwood Lane have any available units?
5630 Westwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Westwood Lane have?
Some of 5630 Westwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Westwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Westwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Westwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Westwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5630 Westwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Westwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5630 Westwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Westwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Westwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5630 Westwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Westwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5630 Westwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Westwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 Westwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District