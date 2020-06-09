5629 Glenview Lane

Amenities

Perfect entertaining home features open floor plan over-looking heated pool with LED lighting. Front foyer opens to formal living and flows into well-appointed kitchen open to den with gas fireplace. First-floor master suite with spa like bath features dual sinks, separate shower & tub, and expansive walk-in closet. Additional two beds down share bath with dual sinks. Upstairs loft could be study or game room complete with half bath. Backyard oasis complete with built-in grill. Within the highly rated The Colony school district and conveniently located near the Sam Rayburn and Dallas North Tollway.