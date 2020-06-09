All apartments in The Colony
5629 Glenview Lane

Location

5629 Glenview Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
Perfect entertaining home features open floor plan over-looking heated pool with LED lighting. Front foyer opens to formal living and flows into well-appointed kitchen open to den with gas fireplace. First-floor master suite with spa like bath features dual sinks, separate shower & tub, and expansive walk-in closet. Additional two beds down share bath with dual sinks. Upstairs loft could be study or game room complete with half bath. Backyard oasis complete with built-in grill. Within the highly rated The Colony school district and conveniently located near the Sam Rayburn and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 Glenview Lane have any available units?
5629 Glenview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 Glenview Lane have?
Some of 5629 Glenview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 Glenview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5629 Glenview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 Glenview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5629 Glenview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5629 Glenview Lane offer parking?
No, 5629 Glenview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5629 Glenview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 Glenview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 Glenview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5629 Glenview Lane has a pool.
Does 5629 Glenview Lane have accessible units?
No, 5629 Glenview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 Glenview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5629 Glenview Lane has units with dishwashers.

