5612 Baker Drive

RIGHT NEXT TO THE PLAYGROUND! Come see this updated pretty home before its leased out! So many new amenities, its hard to name them all. Roof 7-17, HVAC unit 5-16, fence 5-17, paint inside 6-18, laminate wood floors through out along with new baseboards 6-18, new french doors with built in blinds, new light fixtures, both bathroom tubs and vanities resurfaced, new exterior siding and attic insulation 5-12, split garage doors with individual openers. Not much on this house is not updated! Right next to the local playground and within walking distance to the elementary school. Very Close to Top Golf and lots Dining Options close by areas. Home Will be available from October 1st 2019.