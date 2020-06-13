All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5612 Baker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5612 Baker Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

5612 Baker Drive

5612 Baker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5612 Baker Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
RIGHT NEXT TO THE PLAYGROUND! Come see this updated pretty home before its leased out! So many new amenities, its hard to name them all. Roof 7-17, HVAC unit 5-16, fence 5-17, paint inside 6-18, laminate wood floors through out along with new baseboards 6-18, new french doors with built in blinds, new light fixtures, both bathroom tubs and vanities resurfaced, new exterior siding and attic insulation 5-12, split garage doors with individual openers. Not much on this house is not updated! Right next to the local playground and within walking distance to the elementary school. Very Close to Top Golf and lots Dining Options close by areas. Home Will be available from October 1st 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Baker Drive have any available units?
5612 Baker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 Baker Drive have?
Some of 5612 Baker Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Baker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Baker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Baker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Baker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5612 Baker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Baker Drive offers parking.
Does 5612 Baker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Baker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Baker Drive have a pool?
No, 5612 Baker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Baker Drive have accessible units?
No, 5612 Baker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Baker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 Baker Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District