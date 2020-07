Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Totally re-modeled home in an established neighborhood! Recent Updates include: wood floors, c-tile, granite c-tops, custom cabinets, ss appliances, refrigerator, wash & dryer! Bathrooms feature new fixtures, custom cabinets, marble and master with new shower door. The open living room with a fireplace is perfect family room. Backyard enclosed by a wood fence and a covered patio for entertaining. Tenant to verify measurements, schools and all info. herein.