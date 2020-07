Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home with ceramic tile in dining, entry, kitchen, hallway and baths, new light fixtures, new wood blinds, interior painted, granite counter tops and new cabinets in kitchen along with new appliances. New carpet installed in bedrooms. Very nice floor plan with three bedrooms, two baths and two eating areas. Landscaping just completed with new bushes and stone boarder. Wood privacy fence, large back yard. Two car garage with extra room for storage and 2 controls.