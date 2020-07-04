5536 Eagle River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A must see, MOVE IN ready property with brand new carpet on the entire second floor. Newly painted kitchen, breakfast area, living room, and multiple bedrooms upstairs. Energy-efficient Low E Argon glass windows, and a roof that is less than a year old. This property offers 2 separate study rooms on the first floor, a large formal dining room, and a master bedroom with a HUGE walk-in closet as well as a 2nd living room on the 2nd floor. The fridge, washer, and dryer shown in the pictures will convey with the property.