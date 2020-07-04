All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5516 Rearn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5516 Rearn Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:23 PM

5516 Rearn Drive

5516 Rearn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5516 Rearn Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled home in a great neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, and new carpet in the bedrooms! Bathrooms also have also been remodeled with brand new fixtures and custom cabinetry. The kitchen is open to the living room, which features a cozy fireplace. The covered porch and large fenced backyard are perfect for relaxing with family or pets, or for hosting a BBQ! The rooms are all generously sized and there's plenty of storage. Fridge already supplied! Easy access to 121, Top Golf, Lake Lewisville, and Legacy West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 Rearn Drive have any available units?
5516 Rearn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5516 Rearn Drive have?
Some of 5516 Rearn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 Rearn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5516 Rearn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 Rearn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 Rearn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5516 Rearn Drive offer parking?
No, 5516 Rearn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5516 Rearn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5516 Rearn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 Rearn Drive have a pool?
No, 5516 Rearn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5516 Rearn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5516 Rearn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 Rearn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5516 Rearn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District