5516 Rearn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled home in a great neighborhood! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, and new carpet in the bedrooms! Bathrooms also have also been remodeled with brand new fixtures and custom cabinetry. The kitchen is open to the living room, which features a cozy fireplace. The covered porch and large fenced backyard are perfect for relaxing with family or pets, or for hosting a BBQ! The rooms are all generously sized and there's plenty of storage. Fridge already supplied! Easy access to 121, Top Golf, Lake Lewisville, and Legacy West.