Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:37 AM

5509 Phoenix Drive

5509 Phoenix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Phoenix Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Renters dream! Beautifully maintained rental with gorgeous wood style tile floors throughout. No carpets to worry about! Located 2 minutes from Hwy 121, 5 minutes from the Dallas North Tollway for easy commuting. An open floor plan with big windows overlooking the patio make this home bright and airy. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets, tons of counter space and features a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Beautiful, easy to maintain granite counters in the kitchen and both bathrooms. The master features a large closet and is split from the other bedrooms creating a nice quiet mater retreat. Outdoor features include trees, mature landscaping and a fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Phoenix Drive have any available units?
5509 Phoenix Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 Phoenix Drive have?
Some of 5509 Phoenix Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Phoenix Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Phoenix Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Phoenix Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Phoenix Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5509 Phoenix Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5509 Phoenix Drive offers parking.
Does 5509 Phoenix Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Phoenix Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Phoenix Drive have a pool?
No, 5509 Phoenix Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Phoenix Drive have accessible units?
No, 5509 Phoenix Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Phoenix Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 Phoenix Drive has units with dishwashers.

