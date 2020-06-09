5509 Phoenix Drive

Amenities

Renters dream! Beautifully maintained rental with gorgeous wood style tile floors throughout. No carpets to worry about! Located 2 minutes from Hwy 121, 5 minutes from the Dallas North Tollway for easy commuting. An open floor plan with big windows overlooking the patio make this home bright and airy. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets, tons of counter space and features a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Beautiful, easy to maintain granite counters in the kitchen and both bathrooms. The master features a large closet and is split from the other bedrooms creating a nice quiet mater retreat. Outdoor features include trees, mature landscaping and a fenced in backyard.