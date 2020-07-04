5509 Gates Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a move-in ready, easy-to-maintain 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Colony near schools and parks? Enjoy fixing meals in the updated kitchen that is open to the living space so you’re always part of what’s going on. Arrive home from your quick commute, pull into your 1 car garage with custom workbench and head out to relax in your large, landscaped, fenced-in backyard. Then grab the bikes and pedal over to Lewisville Lake or nearby parks. End the day with a restful night’s sleep in your master suite, with updated bathroom and walk-in closet for storage. Sound interesting? Book a private tour to see it in-person.