Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

5509 Gates Drive

5509 Gates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Gates Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a move-in ready, easy-to-maintain 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Colony near schools and parks? Enjoy fixing meals in the updated kitchen that is open to the living space so you’re always part of what’s going on. Arrive home from your quick commute, pull into your 1 car garage with custom workbench and head out to relax in your large, landscaped, fenced-in backyard. Then grab the bikes and pedal over to Lewisville Lake or nearby parks. End the day with a restful night’s sleep in your master suite, with updated bathroom and walk-in closet for storage. Sound interesting? Book a private tour to see it in-person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Gates Drive have any available units?
5509 Gates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 Gates Drive have?
Some of 5509 Gates Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Gates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Gates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Gates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Gates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5509 Gates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5509 Gates Drive offers parking.
Does 5509 Gates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Gates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Gates Drive have a pool?
No, 5509 Gates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Gates Drive have accessible units?
No, 5509 Gates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Gates Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 Gates Drive has units with dishwashers.

