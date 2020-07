Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Move-In Ready Home! Well-maintained three bedroom, two bath house located in an incredibly convenient location just minutes from 121, Shopping at Legacy or Stonebriar, Entertainment at Top Golf or Hawaiian Falls, schools, Legends Hike & Bike Trail and major employment centers! New wood laminate floors throughout main living areas, family room with fireplace, a second living area that can be used as a study or playroom, and a private backyard.