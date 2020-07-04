5500 RUSSELL Drive

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home to include new flooring, interior paint, granite counter tops, kitchen cabinets and appliances, wood blinds and light fixtures. Both baths have tile shower, baths, new vanities and fixtures. Corner lot with wood privacy fence. All electric. No carpet. Work ongoing and stove and garage door are on order. Should be complete shortly. Tenants must have good credit and good rental history. See Transaction Desk for application instructions. Each person 18 and older must apply. Liability Insurance Due Before Move In.