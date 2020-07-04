5500 Adam Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully upgraded house on 2016 -new appliances with warranty, new flooring, new Painting, new fence and Granite Counter Tops. LED recessed lighting in the living room, new vanities, plumbing fixtures and commodes in bathrooms. New lighting fixtures, new locks and double pane doors through out the home. Newly installed high energy efficiency Low-E windows and back patio doors. Tenants or Agent to verify Measurements of the home and schools. NON-REFUNDABLE of $50 (cash, moneyorder or cashier’s check only for processing and reviewing this application.) per applicant is required for all tenants age 18 and over, including spouses or housemates.