All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5500 Adam Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5500 Adam Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:52 PM

5500 Adam Drive

5500 Adams Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5500 Adams Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully upgraded house on 2016 -new appliances with warranty, new flooring, new Painting, new fence and Granite Counter Tops. LED recessed lighting in the living room, new vanities, plumbing fixtures and commodes in bathrooms. New lighting fixtures, new locks and double pane doors through out the home. Newly installed high energy efficiency Low-E windows and back patio doors. Tenants or Agent to verify Measurements of the home and schools. NON-REFUNDABLE of $50 (cash, moneyorder or cashier’s check only for processing and reviewing this application.) per applicant is required for all tenants age 18 and over, including spouses or housemates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Adam Drive have any available units?
5500 Adam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Adam Drive have?
Some of 5500 Adam Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Adam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Adam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Adam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Adam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5500 Adam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Adam Drive offers parking.
Does 5500 Adam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Adam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Adam Drive have a pool?
No, 5500 Adam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Adam Drive have accessible units?
No, 5500 Adam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Adam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 Adam Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District