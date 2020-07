Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled and affordable home!! Conveniently located near 121. This great rental is a 3 bed 2 bath home with an open floorpan. It also has granite countertops and new flooring and carpeting, trim, flooring, and doors. Bathrooms were also fully redone. Don't miss the opportunity of living in a remodeled home at an affordable price and convenient location!