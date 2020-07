Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location is everything! Wow! Updated home. Granite,updated kitchen, with Dining,Easy Access to 121, where everything is happening! There is laminate wood floors throughout this home. Granite, Home is updated, This is a amazing home, I am sure it will not last long