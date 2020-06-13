All apartments in The Colony
5420 Waterwood Court

Location

5420 Waterwood Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
Updated, lovely, 2 story home located on a quiet CUL DE SAC in the Legend Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus game room and bonus room home, is located just off 121 and near a community pool, playground and trails! Open concept and plenty of natural light really make this a cheerful space. Updated appliances, gas stove-top, custom tiling, modernized lighting fixtures, spacious bedrooms, and impressive master bath are more than ideal in this highly coveted neighborhood. All carpet has been replaced with laminate last December!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Waterwood Court have any available units?
5420 Waterwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Waterwood Court have?
Some of 5420 Waterwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Waterwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Waterwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Waterwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Waterwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5420 Waterwood Court offer parking?
No, 5420 Waterwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Waterwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Waterwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Waterwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 5420 Waterwood Court has a pool.
Does 5420 Waterwood Court have accessible units?
No, 5420 Waterwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Waterwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Waterwood Court has units with dishwashers.

