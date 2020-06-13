5420 Waterwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground pool

Updated, lovely, 2 story home located on a quiet CUL DE SAC in the Legend Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus game room and bonus room home, is located just off 121 and near a community pool, playground and trails! Open concept and plenty of natural light really make this a cheerful space. Updated appliances, gas stove-top, custom tiling, modernized lighting fixtures, spacious bedrooms, and impressive master bath are more than ideal in this highly coveted neighborhood. All carpet has been replaced with laminate last December!