All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5408 Worley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5408 Worley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5408 Worley Drive

5408 Worley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5408 Worley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 3 living and 2 dining areas. The kitchen, with wood tile floors and a gas cooktop, opens to a view of the living area with fireplace. The downstairs bedroom boasts french doors that lead into a separate room that can be used for workouts, or a home office! Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with a sitting area, walk in closet, master bath with separate vanities and garden tub. Get creative with the room off of the master! Large private backyard hosts a covered patio. This home is rear-entry and is conveniently located near shopping and major freeways. Don't miss the chance to call this lovely home, your own!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Worley Drive have any available units?
5408 Worley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Worley Drive have?
Some of 5408 Worley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Worley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Worley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Worley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Worley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Worley Drive offer parking?
No, 5408 Worley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5408 Worley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Worley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Worley Drive have a pool?
No, 5408 Worley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Worley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5408 Worley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Worley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 Worley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District