Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Location. Pool in the backyard with lots of space to play. Very open flowing floor plan, split bedrooms, two large living areas, large backyard with automatic gate with extra parking, very nice quiet neighborhood, community pool, community parks, jogging paths, covered patio all in a wonderful location with easy access to the major street leading to tollway 121, and lots of shopping. Remote Sliding entry gate to the rear garage and driveway with lots of extra parking.