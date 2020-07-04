5333 Strickland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Just renovated with fresh interior paint in modern grey tones. *NO CARPET* New Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring installed continuously thru-out home with no ugly transitions to trip over. LED lights, window blinds, ceiling fans, new bathroom vanities, glass shower doors (no need for shower curtains). Nest smart WiFi thermostat keeps your energy bills in check. New energy-efficient vinyl windows with low-E glass to keep your home cool in the summer. Roof replaced 2016 with 130mph wind-rated architectural shingles! Roof ridge vent also installed for increased energy efficiency. Brand new water heater. Covered back patio, wood fence, front driveway, shade trees in backyard. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.