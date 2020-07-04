All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5333 Strickland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5333 Strickland Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:30 AM

5333 Strickland Avenue

5333 Strickland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5333 Strickland Avenue, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Just renovated with fresh interior paint in modern grey tones. *NO CARPET* New Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring installed continuously thru-out home with no ugly transitions to trip over. LED lights, window blinds, ceiling fans, new bathroom vanities, glass shower doors (no need for shower curtains). Nest smart WiFi thermostat keeps your energy bills in check. New energy-efficient vinyl windows with low-E glass to keep your home cool in the summer. Roof replaced 2016 with 130mph wind-rated architectural shingles! Roof ridge vent also installed for increased energy efficiency. Brand new water heater. Covered back patio, wood fence, front driveway, shade trees in backyard. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Strickland Avenue have any available units?
5333 Strickland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 Strickland Avenue have?
Some of 5333 Strickland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Strickland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Strickland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Strickland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5333 Strickland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5333 Strickland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Strickland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5333 Strickland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 Strickland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Strickland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5333 Strickland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5333 Strickland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5333 Strickland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Strickland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 Strickland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District