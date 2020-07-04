5316 Nash Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home features spacious rooms, freshly painted neutral colors, family room with comfy fireplace, one-car garage. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Make this your new home and apply today!Call or text 8063188579