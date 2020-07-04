All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

5316 Nash Dr

5316 Nash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Nash Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home features spacious rooms, freshly painted neutral colors, family room with comfy fireplace, one-car garage. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Make this your new home and apply today!Call or text 8063188579

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Nash Dr have any available units?
5316 Nash Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Nash Dr have?
Some of 5316 Nash Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Nash Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Nash Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Nash Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 Nash Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5316 Nash Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Nash Dr offers parking.
Does 5316 Nash Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Nash Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Nash Dr have a pool?
No, 5316 Nash Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Nash Dr have accessible units?
No, 5316 Nash Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Nash Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 Nash Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

