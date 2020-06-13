All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5309 RICE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5309 RICE Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

5309 RICE Drive

5309 Rice Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5309 Rice Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. with wood laminate flooring in dining and living areas, ceramic tile in hallways, baths and kitchen, upgraded cabinets in kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances, baths with beautiful shower, tub, cabinets. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Large dining room. Roof replaced, exterior painted. Eat in kitchen. Wood privacy fenced yard. Liability insurance required prior to move in. Send copy of driver's licenses, proof of income, pet pictures, email address and phone numbers. Link is sent to applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 RICE Drive have any available units?
5309 RICE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 RICE Drive have?
Some of 5309 RICE Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 RICE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5309 RICE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 RICE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 RICE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5309 RICE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5309 RICE Drive offers parking.
Does 5309 RICE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 RICE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 RICE Drive have a pool?
No, 5309 RICE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5309 RICE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5309 RICE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 RICE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 RICE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District