5309 RICE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. with wood laminate flooring in dining and living areas, ceramic tile in hallways, baths and kitchen, upgraded cabinets in kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances, baths with beautiful shower, tub, cabinets. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Large dining room. Roof replaced, exterior painted. Eat in kitchen. Wood privacy fenced yard. Liability insurance required prior to move in. Send copy of driver's licenses, proof of income, pet pictures, email address and phone numbers. Link is sent to applicants.