5236 NASH Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated cabinets and granite in kitchen, both baths updated tub and shower, ceramic tile entry in kitchen and hallways, laminate flooring in living area, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, garage door with controls, updated appliances, Close to schools and shopping. Prospective tenants must have good credit, good rental history, valid driver's license ID. $50 application fee. Liability insurance required prior to move in. House is not leased until security deposit is paid and lease is signed by all parties.