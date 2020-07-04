All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5236 NASH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5236 NASH Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:32 PM

5236 NASH Drive

5236 Nash Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5236 Nash Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated cabinets and granite in kitchen, both baths updated tub and shower, ceramic tile entry in kitchen and hallways, laminate flooring in living area, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, garage door with controls, updated appliances, Close to schools and shopping. Prospective tenants must have good credit, good rental history, valid driver's license ID. $50 application fee. Liability insurance required prior to move in. House is not leased until security deposit is paid and lease is signed by all parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 NASH Drive have any available units?
5236 NASH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 NASH Drive have?
Some of 5236 NASH Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 NASH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5236 NASH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 NASH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5236 NASH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5236 NASH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5236 NASH Drive offers parking.
Does 5236 NASH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 NASH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 NASH Drive have a pool?
No, 5236 NASH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5236 NASH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5236 NASH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 NASH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 NASH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District