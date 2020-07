Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

LOCATION! A fabulous floor plan! 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths. 2 minutes from Nebraska Furniture, 5 minutes to Toyota, minutes to Legacy Park! and Dallas Cowboys! Easy access to 121, 35 & Tollway. Close to Hawaiian Falls Water Park and backs up to greenbelt at Five Star Sports Park. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Please verify schools and room sizes. One of the best floor-plans in The Colony!