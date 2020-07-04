All apartments in The Colony
The Colony, TX
5224 Knox Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

5224 Knox Drive

5224 Knox Drive · No Longer Available
The Colony
Location

5224 Knox Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Total Renovated with quartz counters, stainless appliances and wood flooring throughout. Large open living area with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features a large island with multiple seating options and a large pantry. Private master suite with large custom walk-in closet and private bath. Garage with lots of storage and work bench. Large private backyard with open patio and an in-ground hot tub. Great area and minutes from worldclass shopping areas like Legacy West. Also minutes to Lake Lewisville. Nice quiet neighborhood and flows into good schools. One pet allowed under 30 lbs. One year or more term available. Really a nice property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Knox Drive have any available units?
5224 Knox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Knox Drive have?
Some of 5224 Knox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Knox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Knox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Knox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Knox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Knox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Knox Drive offers parking.
Does 5224 Knox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Knox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Knox Drive have a pool?
No, 5224 Knox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Knox Drive have accessible units?
No, 5224 Knox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Knox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Knox Drive has units with dishwashers.

