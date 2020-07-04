5224 Knox Drive

Amenities
Total Renovated with quartz counters, stainless appliances and wood flooring throughout. Large open living area with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features a large island with multiple seating options and a large pantry. Private master suite with large custom walk-in closet and private bath. Garage with lots of storage and work bench. Large private backyard with open patio and an in-ground hot tub. Great area and minutes from worldclass shopping areas like Legacy West. Also minutes to Lake Lewisville. Nice quiet neighborhood and flows into good schools. One pet allowed under 30 lbs. One year or more term available. Really a nice property.